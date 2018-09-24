Vaibhav’s next, a romcom

Home Entertainment Tamil

Vaibhav has signed an untitled project with debutant director Chachi.

Vaibhav

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

After last year’s Meyaadha Maan, Vaibhav seems to be on a signing spree. The Kappal actor, who has RK Nagar, Kaateri, Taana and the Tamil remake of the Telugu film Ninnu Kori in the pipeline, has also signed an untitled project with debutant director Chachi.

Speaking about the film, the director, who previously worked as an associate of writer Viji, says, “The film is a romantic comedy based on a very famous knot that everyone knows, but we’re treating it in a different style. Even the action sequences will be treated in a comical fashion. It’ll be a pucca commercial film with a lot of twists to entertain the audience.”

The rest of the cast and crew is yet to be announced for this film produced by Wall Mart Entertainment. The makers are planning to commence shooting in the first week of October and the film will be shot completely in Chennai.

