Home Entertainment Tamil

Was curious to find out what makes our icons tick: R Madhavan

The National Geographic series analyses five mega icons and deciphers their lives to see if they were made by the people around them, their conditioning or they were as born geniuses.

Published: 25th September 2018 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

R Madhavan | Instagram

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Actor R Madhavan says it was his eagerness to dissect and analyse the lives of the country's revered personalities that drove him to take up the series "Mega Icons".

The five-part National Geographic series, which is being hosted by the actor, will explore the life stories of former president APJ Abdul Kalam, megastar-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli and the first woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Kiran Bedi.

"It was an extraordinary concept, something I had not heard before. It analyses five mega icons and deciphers their lives to see if they were made by the people around them, their conditioning or they were as born geniuses. I was very curious to find out what made them tick and what kept them going. I really wanted to know those secrets," Madhavan told PTI in an interview.

The actor says the makers formed a team of "specialists, analysts as well as psychologists" to study these icons and understand their decision-making process.

Asked to name his favourite of the five, the 48-year-old actor said it is impossible for him choose any one.

"All five of them are from different fields. If I was able to compare their lives, I would be able to tell you that 'This one is more interesting than the other'. But everyone came from different backgrounds.

"So I really couldn't pinpoint and say 'This one is far more impressive' because all of them are great icons. If you ask me, 'Who's a bigger icon. Is it Kohli, Haasan or Bedi?'. It is difficult for me to answer."

Madhavan, however, said he has always looked up to Mahatma Gandhi for his sheer "tenacity".

"He was impressive because one man with a certain belief, that too something like non violence, changed the entire nation. He stuck to his principles come what may. That's the kind of tenacity that Gandhi had and I think that's the kind of tenacity these people also have."

The "3 Idiots" star hopes there is a second season to the show so that they could explore the lives of many more personalities.

"There are so many icons around. So it'll be very unfair to name a few and not name a few. Unfortunately, we could do only five this season. There are so many more to go in our own country. I'm looking forward to see what National Geographic has in mind."

Madhavan, who recently featured in Amazon Prime Video series "Breath" and 2017's Tamil film "Vikram Vedha", said fans will soon seen him on the big screen.

"People would definitely see me in films next year. I'm doing a trilingual film where I am playing a rocket scientist. I'm looking forward to many more content on the web."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
R Madhavan Mega Icons National Geographic web series

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Navy commander Abhilash Tomy
Injured Indian Navy commander Abhilash Tomy rescued after 3 day-ordeal
Cricket is a captain's game, coach must take back seat: Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh