Vasanth Ravi’s next, Rocky

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Actor Vasanth Ravi, who made his debut in last year’s Taramani, will next be seen in an action film titled Rocky. Speaking about the project, the actor says, “It’s a gangster story in an interesting backdrop. Apart from the action, the film also deals with emotions based on relationships.”

Ask him if it has anything to do with the cult-classic Sylvester Stallone film of the same name, and Vasanth adds, “It’s not connected to that film in any way. The director has named it so because my character in the film is named Rocky. The film also has a legendary actor playing an important role, which will be revealed soon. That character will be the soul of the film.”

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, Rocky has music by Darbuka Siva and cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna. Fifty per cent of the film has been completed already. With the next schedule set to commence in the first week of October, the team expects to wrap up the shoot by the end of the same month. With the first half shot completely in Chennai, the rest of the film will be shot in Rameshwaram and Dhanushkodi in addition to the city. Rocky also stars Raveena Ravi of Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu fame and veteran actor Rohini.