Home Entertainment Tamil

Kamal Haasan's 'Thevar Magan 2' on the cards?

With Kamal Haasan starting to shoot for Indian 2 from October 2, after the end of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, it is expected that Thevar Magan 2, if it happens, will go on floors in January.

Published: 28th September 2018 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

It looks like Kamal Haasan is coming up with yet another sequel for a popular film of his. Following his spin-off of the Balram Naidu character in the long pending film Sabash Naidu and the sequel to his 1996 film Indian, it looks like there is a sequel planned for Thevar Magan. 

Directed by Malayalam director Bharathan, the 1992 film was about the son of a village chieftain returning to the village and taking up the mantle from his father. The film, India's official entry to the 65th Academy Awards, won five National Awards including Best Supporting Actor (Female) for Revathi and a special jury award for thespian Sivaji Ganesan. 

With Kamal Haasan starting to shoot for Indian 2 from October 2, after the end of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, it is expected that Thevar Magan 2, if it happens, will go on floors in January.

(For more entertainment news visit Cinema Express)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Thevar Magan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai