Dhanush’s next with Ramkumar to be a fantasy

The entire story revolves around the character of Dhanush and it will be a very interesting one.

Published: 29th September 2018 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Dhanush (Photo | Facebook)

By Navein Darshan 
Express News Service

We had already told you that Dhanush would be joining hands with Mundasupatti fame Ram Kumar. The director, who is awaiting the release of his new film Ratsasan, starring Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul, has revealed that his next with Dhanush will be a fantasy film. 

Speaking about the film, Ram Kumar says, “I am working on the script right now, and I’ve planned to finish it in six to seven months. It will be a fantasy film with commercial elements. The entire story revolves around the character of Dhanush and it will be a very interesting one.” The filmmaker also said that he hasn’t fixed the principal cast and crew of the project.

Dhanush, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his dream project, Vada Chennai, which will be hitting the screens on October 17.  He also has films like an untitled directorial project, Gautham Menon’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota, and Balaji Mohan’s Maari 2 in his kitty.

