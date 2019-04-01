Home Entertainment Tamil

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's first look from his Tamil debut 'Uyarntha Manithan'

Actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah, who plays the lead in the film, shared Amitabh Bachchan's look on his Twitter page.

Published: 01st April 2019 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan sports dhoti and gamcha in the first look of his character from upcoming Tamil film "Uyarntha Manithan", which marks his Tamil film debut in a full-fledged role.

Actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah, who plays the lead in the film, shared Amitabh's look on his Twitter page.

Suryah took to twitter to share the pictures and wrote: "Happiest moment of my life. Thank you God, mom and dad for fulfilling a dream which I have never even dreamt of."

He also thanked Amitabh for working alongside him.

Being directed by Tamilvaanan, the film will also be simultaneously made in Hindi.

The project was officially announced last August.

Soon after the launch of the project, Suryah had said in a statement: "Even before I ventured into showbiz as an assistant director, I craved for this moment to work with him. Now, to see it happening sends gold rush into my veins, but at the same time, I'm nervous to imagine that I am going to share the screen space with him."

The principal shooting of the project began earlier this month. Suryah had revealed last year that Amitabh has set aside 35 days for this project.

"We had requested him for 40 days. He showed me his calendar for next year and I was so inspired that he's so busy even at this age. He requested us to complete his portion in 35 days," he said in the statement.

Amitabh Bachchan Uyarntha Manithan Amitabh Bachchan Tamil debut Amitabh Bachchan Kollywood debut Big B Kollywood debut Big B Tamil debut

