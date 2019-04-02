RIP Mahendran: Kollywood mourns the loss of its beloved flower

By Online Desk

Ace filmmaker-actor Mahendran, who was battling for life for the past one week in a critical condition in hospital, passed away at his residence on Tuesday morning.

Like one of his movies titles suggests, the precious flower of Tamil film industry scattered at the age of 79. Mahendran holds a special place in the heart of Kollywood cinema for his masterclass movies like Uthiri Pookal, Mullum Malarum and Johnny among others.

Though the movies were directed decades ago, they still remain immortal and serve as a guide for budding filmmakers.

Mourning the loss of the veteran filmmaker, the Tamil film fraternity took to social media to express their grief.

Here are some of the tweets:

He spoke less and his films spoke more.

To me his films were of great inspiration

How can I forget the sleepless night I had after watching "uthripookal"

May his soul rest on peace. — pcsreeram (@pcsreeram) April 2, 2019

Mahendran played the role of antagonist in Murugadoss' Theri movie.

It is deeply saddening to hear the demise of one of the pioneer filmmaker #Mahendran sir. You and your films live forever in our hearts sir. Rest in peace. — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) April 2, 2019

Expressing deep grief, director Cheran wrote that director Mahendran and his works will remain eternal. He also wrote that all his movies flashed before his eyes when he heard the news of the former's death.

Director Parthiban wrote that Mahendran's fame will live on forever, even after centuries.

Crediting Mahendran for taking the class of Tamil cinema to the level of Hollywood movies, director Sasikumar wrote that he will live with us forever through his works.

DMK chief MK Stalin took to Twitter to express his condolences for the death of director Mahendran. Praising the director for his multifaceted personality, Stalin wrote that his death is a huge loss.

I'm deeply saddened and disturbed by the demise of our veteran director #Mahendran Sir. A very humane personality and one of the finest director of our times. #RIPMahendran pic.twitter.com/wf3T5LsW8f — Ghibran (@GhibranOfficial) April 2, 2019

Paid my last respects to #mahendran sir..u look peaceful.. you will never be forgotten..!! You should be proud @johnroshan sir of your dad and this amazing legacy he has left behind.. his name will go on forever.. legends are never forgotten.. #RIPDirMahendran sir..!! pic.twitter.com/q2x9n05n5M — varalaxmi sarathkumar (@varusarath) April 2, 2019

Mahendran's mortal remains have been kept for public homage at his residence. The funeral will be held at 5 pm.