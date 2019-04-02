Home Entertainment Tamil

RIP Mahendran: Kollywood mourns the loss of its beloved flower

Mourning the loss of the veteran filmmaker Mahendra, the Tamil film fraternity took to social media to express their grief.

Published: 02nd April 2019 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Director Mahendran

Director J Mahendran (File Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Ace filmmaker-actor Mahendran, who was battling for life for the past one week in a critical condition in hospital, passed away at his residence on Tuesday morning. 

Like one of his movies titles suggests, the precious flower of Tamil film industry scattered at the age of 79. Mahendran holds a special place in the heart of Kollywood cinema for his masterclass movies like Uthiri Pookal, Mullum Malarum and Johnny among others.

Though the movies were directed decades ago, they still remain immortal and serve as a guide for budding filmmakers. 

VIEW GALLERY: Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran

Mourning the loss of the veteran filmmaker, the Tamil film fraternity took to social media to express their grief.

Here are some of the tweets:

Mahendran played the role of antagonist in Murugadoss' Theri movie.

Expressing deep grief, director Cheran wrote that director Mahendran and his works will remain eternal. He also wrote that all his movies flashed before his eyes when he heard the news of the former's death.

Director Parthiban wrote that Mahendran's fame will live on forever, even after centuries.

Crediting Mahendran for taking the class of Tamil cinema to the level of Hollywood movies, director Sasikumar wrote that he will live with us forever through his works.

DMK chief MK Stalin took to Twitter to express his condolences for the death of director Mahendran. Praising the director for his multifaceted personality, Stalin wrote that his death is a huge loss.

Mahendran's mortal remains have been kept for public homage at his residence. The funeral will be held at 5 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Director Mahendran Mahendran Uthiri Pookal Mullum Malarum Kollywood Director Mahendran death Mahendran death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp