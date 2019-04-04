Ganesha Meendum Santhipom: Cashing in on the Oviyaa effect

K Sudha By

Express News Service

Director Ratheesh Erate, whose film — Ganesha Meendum Santhipom — starring Pandiarajan’s son, Prithvirajan, and Oviyaa, is set for release tomorrow, is a student of Malayalam directors, Pradeep Kumar and Keren.

Ratheesh shares that he had no doubts over the potential of this film, he calls a ‘total entertainer’. “I just went with my gut feeling as far as the script is concerned, and trusted the industry to take care of a novel story,” he says.

The story, about a bike — a 1970-model Bullet — getting stolen, seems like a throwback to Dhanush’s Polladhavan, but the director says he’s treated this film as a romcom.

“Singam Puli and debutante Devika Nambiar have their hands full with comedy scenes in this film,” he says. “Also, you should know that Oviyaa became part of this film well before her Bigg Boss days. We hope that the recent success of 90 ML will bring in a lot of young audiences.”

This film’s trailer begins with a shot of Oviyaa’s character drinking alcohol. Ratheesh goes to great pains to explain that it was actually an apple drink. Some reports have indicated that Oviyaa’s role in the film is only a cameo, but Ratheesh assures it’s not. “The first half is all hers,” he promises.