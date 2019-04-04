GV Prakash teams up with Ezhil

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

GV Prakash, who is awaiting the release of Kuppathu Raja tomorrow, has already commenced work on a film with director Ezhil of Thulladha Manamum Thullum and Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran fame. Speaking about the film, the composer-turned-actor says, “This is the first time I’m working with Ezhil sir, who is known for commercial entertainers.

The film will be a fantasy horror. Eesha Rebba (known for Telugu films like Awe) will be playing the female lead. We commenced shooting on Tuesday and the first schedule is happening at full swing.”

The yet-to-be-titled film will have cinematography by UK Senthil Kumar, who is known for films such as Ullathai Allitha, Murai Maman, and Kalakalappu 2, and music by Engeyum Eppodhum-fame C Sathya.