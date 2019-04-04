Home Entertainment Tamil

Plea to restrain filmmaker from using ‘Rocky’ title for Tamil movie

Bokadia has proposed to release his film ‘Rocky-The Revenge’, which is similar to that of plaintiff film title.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A plea has been made in the Madras High Court to restrain filmmaker KC Bokadia from using the film title ‘Rocky’ in his upcoming movie ‘Rocky-The Revenge’ or any other words or mark or title which is similar to the title ‘Rocky’.

After hearing arguments of advocate Vijayan Subramanian, Justice S Vaidyanathan, before whom an application arising out of a civil suit from R Manoj Kumar, proprietor of RA Studios, came up for hearing, reserved orders. According to Vijayan, the petitioner company is a new production house. Its latest venture,  Tamil film ‘Rocky’, is scheduled to be released this month.

He had registered the title in December, 2017. While so, Bokadia has proposed to release his film ‘Rocky-The Revenge’, which is similar to that of plaintiff film title. Hence, the present petition.

