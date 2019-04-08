Home Entertainment Tamil

Kalki Koechlin to make Tamil debut in Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai

Kalki, who hails from Pondicherry and is fluent in Tamil, will be seen in a rap number alongside Malaysian rapper Yunohoo.

Published: 08th April 2019 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Kalki Koechlin

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

Kalki Koechlin will be making her Tamil debut in a special song in Nerkonda Paarvai. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film is the official Tamil remake of the 2016 Bollywood film Pink. Kalki, who hails from Pondicherry and is fluent in Tamil, will be seen in a rap number alongside Malaysian rapper Yunohoo. 

Confirming the development, a source said, “Kalki is featured in the song. It has some rap portions sung by Malaysian rapper Yunohoo, who also is part of the video.” Notably, Kalki played the role of a music producer in her last film Gully Boy. 

Directed by H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai stars Ajith Kumar in the role of a lawyer. The part was originally played by Amitabh Bachchan. Vidya Balan portrays the role of Ajith’s wife. Shraddha Srinath reprises the role of Taapsee's from the original. With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Nerkonda Paarvai is slated to hit the screens on August 10.

This story originally appeared in cinemaexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalki Koechlin Nerkonda Paarvai Ajith Ajithkumar Thala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp