Kalki Koechlin to make Tamil debut in Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai

Kalki Koechlin will be making her Tamil debut in a special song in Nerkonda Paarvai. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film is the official Tamil remake of the 2016 Bollywood film Pink. Kalki, who hails from Pondicherry and is fluent in Tamil, will be seen in a rap number alongside Malaysian rapper Yunohoo.

Confirming the development, a source said, “Kalki is featured in the song. It has some rap portions sung by Malaysian rapper Yunohoo, who also is part of the video.” Notably, Kalki played the role of a music producer in her last film Gully Boy.

Directed by H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai stars Ajith Kumar in the role of a lawyer. The part was originally played by Amitabh Bachchan. Vidya Balan portrays the role of Ajith’s wife. Shraddha Srinath reprises the role of Taapsee's from the original. With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Nerkonda Paarvai is slated to hit the screens on August 10.

