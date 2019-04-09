Rajinikanth's next movie titled Darbar, first look poster is out

By Express News Service

Superstar Rajinikanth’s next film, directed by AR Murugadoss, has been titled Darbar, and the first look of the film is out.

Lyca productions, which is bankrolling the film, released the poster on Twitter in which Rajinikanth is seen surrounded by properties related to police, confirming that the film will indeed be a cop thriller. The placement of the Gateway of India right on the top of the poster confirms that the film will be set in Mumbai.

The poster also has the Superstar’s trademark evil laugh in the centre, surrounded by heavy ammunition and machinery. There’s also an IPS tag hinting about Rajinikanth’s cop credentials. A quote on the poster reading, ‘You decide if you want me to be good, bad or worse’.

Rajinikanth is said to have allocated 90 days for the film, which is set to go on the floors in Mumbai this week. This film will mark both Rajinikanth and Murugadoss’ return to familiar territory, as both have shot extensively in the city for their films. While the Superstar’s Kaala was primarily shot in Mumbai, the Sarkar director has used the city as the backdrop not only for his Bollywood films, but also for the blockbuster Vijay-starrer Thuppaakki.

It was earlier widely reported that director-turned-actor SJ Suryah would be playing the primary antagonist and that Nivetha Thomas, who was last seen in Tamil as Kamal Haasan’s daughter in Papanasam, has been signed to play Rajinikanth’s daughter. However, a spokesperson of Rajinikanth rubbished these reports. An announcement was made on social media that contrary to various casting rumours, only Nayanthara has been roped in.

Santosh Sivan is handling the camera for a Rajinikanth film for the first time since Mani Ratnam’s Thalapathy, and Anirudh Ravichander the music. The film is scheduled to release on Pongal, next year.