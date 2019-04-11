Sasikumar, Salim  director team up

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Sasikumar, who was last seen in Rajinikanth’s Petta, has now begun work on his next film. Touted to be an action-adventure, it is directed by Salim-fame NV Nirmal Kumar and produced by PK Ram Mohan under the Kalpataru Pictures banner. Shooting for this project began yesterday in Chennai. A 25-day schedule has also been planned in Mumbai.

The film will have cinematography by Ganesh Chandrra, who earlier worked with Nirmal Kumar in Salim. The rest of the cast is yet to be finalised. Meanwhile, Sasikumar has Susienthiran’s Kennedy Club, where he will essay the role of a kabbadi coach. The Kodiveeran actor also has Kombu Vatcha Singamda, Enna Noki Paayum Thotta, and Nadodigal 2 in various stages of production.