'Nerkonda Paarvai' should spark a revolution against sexist remarks: Shraddha Srinath

After being a part of almost every South Indian film industry, Shraddha Srinath is set to make her Telugu cinema debut with the Nani-starrer Jersey, which is set to hit the screens this Friday.

Published: 16th April 2019 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Shraddha Srinath

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

After being a part of almost every South Indian film industry, Shraddha Srinath is set to make her Telugu cinema debut with the Nani-starrer Jersey, which is set to hit the screens this Friday.  “I recently ventured into Hindi cinema with Milan Talkies and now, it feels really special to get introduced to Telugu audience with Jersey, which has a wonderful story, boasts of amazing technicians and co-stars. With Jersey, I have become panch basha nati (an actor who has worked in five languages),” smiles Shraddha. 

The Vikram Vedha actor has two interesting Tamil films lined up — Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai and Arulnithi-starrer K-13. “Nerkonda Paarvai is releasing on August 10 and is a woman-oriented subject. I’m reprising Taapsee Pannu’s role in this remake of Pink.”  Thrilled to share screen space with Ajith, who is reprising Amitabh Bachchan’s role from the original, Shraddha says, “He plays a lawyer and it has been a joy to work with him.”

About working on a remake, the actor says, “I liked what I was offered as there was enough scope for performance. Nerkonda Paarvai is a faithful remake with some minor changes to suit local sensibilities. I believe, the film is relevant to our times and deals with several social issues.”    

The conversation then veers to veteran actor Radha Ravi, who recently passed derogatory comments against actor Nayanthara. “I feel he doesn’t know what he spoke about a woman and he hasn’t realised what his mistake is, even today. He might be still wondering why all these women are talking so much? He doesn’t know his words are essentially wrong and all of them stem from patriarchy and sexism.

One day you refer to a woman as a goddess, and the next day you pass sexist remarks on her. I feel one movie cannot change their mindset. I sincerely wish Nerkonda Paarvai sparks a revolution that you can’t make rape jokes or talk about a woman that way,” says Shraddha. 

Now that her goal of becoming a panch basha nati has been fulfilled, is there any other ambition left to be achieved? “I’m a positive person and a constant learner. Once you sign a film, you have to make an impression. I would like to be remembered as a good actor and it feels good to live my dream,” she signs off.

TAGS
Shraddha Srinath Jersey Nerkonda Paarvai Ajithkumar Ajith

