Venkat Prabhu to play the baddie in Vaibhav’s next

Actor Nitin Sathyaa, who turned producer with last year’s Jarugandi, is currently producing his next film, starring Vaibhav in the lead, under his Shvedh Productions banner.

Published: 24th April 2019 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 11:57 AM

By Gopinath Rajendran
Actor Nitin Sathyaa, who turned producer with last year’s Jarugandi, is currently producing his next film, starring Vaibhav in the lead, under his Shvedh Productions banner. It’s now known that director Venkat Prabhu will be playing the villain. Interestingly, both Venkat Prabhu and Vaibhav are playing cops in the film. While the former was recently seen in khakhi in the Zee5 film Kalavu, this will be Vaibhav’s first time donning the uniform on screen. 

Speaking about the latest addition to the cast, producer Nithin says, “This will be the first time we’ll see Venkat Prabhu in the role of a tough cop with negative shades. The idea was to make two friends, who have known each other for decades in real life, appear as on-screen rivals. It’s working out really well and both look very intense. The final schedule is happening right now in Chennai and the film will be wrapped up in another ten days.”

The untitled film is directed by SG Charles, a former associate of director Mohan Raja. It has music by Arrol Correli and cinematography by Santhanam Sekar.

Venkat Prabhu

