Super Deluxe to get Bollywood remake?

Reports are rife that Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe, which has been receiving laurels from critics and audience alike, will be soon getting a Hindi remake.

Published: 26th April 2019 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Reports are rife that Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe, which has been receiving laurels from critics and audience alike, will be soon getting a Hindi remake. Kumararaja is reportedly planning to remake the film in Bollywood with A-listers. 

A source close to the filmmaker says, “With Hindi filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, and critics there raving about the film, Bollywood studios were trying to get Thiagarajan Kumararaja to remake the film in Hindi. He will be making the film for one of the top production houses, and this is going to be his next project.

The film will have top Bollywood stars in its cast, as many are keen to be part of the project,”Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles, Super Deluxe is Kumararaja’s follow-up to Aaranya Kaandam and has managed to spark a debate on several issues.

