From pizza to Pizhai

Apart from Ramesh of Kaaka Muttai fame, the other two kids are played by Nasath of Appa fame and Gokul, who was a part of the reality show Junior Super Stars.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Remember Ramesh? The actor who played the younger brother in Kaaka Muttai — the one who calls himself Chinna Kaaka Muttai? He’s now back with another children’s film, titled Pizhai. Directed by debutant Rajavel Krishna, the film’s shooting was wrapped up recently and it is now in the post-production stage.

“The film will be about three kids who run away from home after not understanding their parents. The trials and tribulations they face in the outside world and how this makes them realise that the actions of their parents were for their own good, is the story of Pizhai. The film is based on real-life incidents and at least one scene from the film will remind the audience of something they have done in their childhood. It’s usually kids who bug their parents to take them to a film, but Pizhai will be a film that parents will want to take their kids to,” says Rajavel, who adds that the film will be released towards the end of May.

Apart from Ramesh, the other two kids are played by Nasath of Appa fame and Gokul, who was a part of the reality show Junior Super Stars. Pizhai also stars Charlee, Kaloori Vinoth, and Mime Gopi.

