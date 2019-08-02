Parthiban, Aditi Rao Hydari roped in for Vijay Sethupathi’s 'Tughlak Darbar'

By Express News Service

Parthiban and Aditi Rao Hydari are the latest to join the cast of Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film, Tughlaq Darbar. Helmed by debutant director Delhi Prasad Deenadayal, the film is rumoured to be a fantasy comedy with dialogues penned by Balaji Tharaneetharan.

Produced by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio, Tughlaq Darbar has music by Govind Vasantha. The film is expected to go on floors soon.

While Aditi Rao Hydari and Vijay Sethupathi were part of Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, they were not paired with each other. It may be noted that Parthiban and Vijay Sethupathi have previously worked together in 2015's Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and 2014's Kathai Thiraikathai Vasanam Iyakkam.

Apart from Tughlaq Darbar, Aditi Rao Hydari has Psycho, Dhanush's second directorial, and the Telugu film V in various stages of production. Meanwhile, Parthiban, who is awaiting the release of his directorial, Otha Seruppu, is also part of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan adaptation.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)