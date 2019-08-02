Home Entertainment Tamil

Parthiban, Aditi Rao Hydari roped in for Vijay Sethupathi’s 'Tughlak Darbar'

Parthiban and Vijay Sethupathi have previously worked together in 2015's Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and 2014's Kathai Thiraikathai Vasanam Iyakkam.

Published: 02nd August 2019 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Actors Parthiban and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Actors Parthiban and Aditi Rao Hydari.

By Express News Service

Parthiban and Aditi Rao Hydari are the latest to join the cast of Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film, Tughlaq Darbar. Helmed by debutant director Delhi Prasad Deenadayal, the film is rumoured to be a fantasy comedy with dialogues penned by Balaji Tharaneetharan.

Produced by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio, Tughlaq Darbar has music by Govind Vasantha. The film is expected to go on floors soon.

While Aditi Rao Hydari and Vijay Sethupathi were part of Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, they were not paired with each other. It may be noted that Parthiban and Vijay Sethupathi have previously worked together in 2015's Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and 2014's Kathai Thiraikathai Vasanam Iyakkam.

Apart from Tughlaq Darbar, Aditi Rao Hydari has Psycho, Dhanush's second directorial, and the Telugu film V in various stages of production. Meanwhile, Parthiban, who is awaiting the release of his directorial, Otha Seruppu, is also part of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan adaptation.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parthiban Aditi Rao Hydari Vijay Sethupathi Tughlaq Darbar
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp