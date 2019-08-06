Have managed to fulfil Sridevi's dream: Nerkonda Paarvai producer Boney Kapoor

By IANS

MUMBAI: Producer Boney Kapoor, whose maiden Tamil production venture "Nerkonda Paarvai" debuted in Singapore on Tuesday, says he has managed to fulfil his late wife and veteran actress Sridevi's dream.

According to reports, while shooting for the 2012 film "English Vinglish", Tamil star Ajith had promised Sridevi that he will do a film with her husband Boney.

I am truly blessed 9am IST today Premiere Show of @nerkondapaarvai will start in Singapore. I have managed to fullfil my wife Sridevi Kapoor’s dream



It couldn’t have been possible without the support of #AjithKumar #HVinoth, entire cast & technicians. I shall always cherish this — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 6, 2019

"Nerkonda Paarvai" is the Tamil remake of the courtroom drama "Pink". The film also stars Vidya Balan, Mahat Raghavendra, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam among others.