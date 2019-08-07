Ajith film fulfilled Sridevi’s dream: Boney Kapoor on 'Nerkonda Paarvai'

By Express News Service

Producer Boney Kapoor, whose maiden Tamil production venture, Nerkonda Paarvai, premiered in Singapore today, says he has managed to fulfill his late wife and veteran actress Sridevi’s dream. Ajith Kumar had apparently promised Sridevi that he will do a film with her husband Boney, while shooting for the 2012 film English Vinglish.

The filmmaker on Tuesday morning, tweeted: “I am truly blessed 9 am IST today Premiere Show of Nerkonda Paarvai will start in Singapore. I have managed to fulfill my wife Sridevi Kapoor’s dream.

“It couldn’t have been possible without the support of Ajith Kumar... entire cast and technicians. I shall always cherish this.”

Nerkonda Paarvai is the Tamil remake of the courtroom drama Pink. The film also stars Vidya Balan, Mahat Raghavendra, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam among others.