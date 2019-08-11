Home Entertainment Tamil

Vijay Sethupathi confirms Aamir Khan collaboration

Vijay Sethupathi revealed he is a huge fan of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Published: 11th August 2019 01:37 PM

Actors Vijay Sethupathi (R) and Aamir Khan

Actors Vijay Sethupathi (R) and Aamir Khan (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Bollywood star Aamir Khan is set to work with South superstar Vijay Sethupathi.

Sethupathi confirmed the news to PTI on the sidelines of the 10th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

"We are in talks and details will be announced soon," Vijay told PTI.

Reports of the duo collaborating started doing the rounds last month after the "Dangal" star paid a visit to the sets of Sethupathi's Tamil film "Sanga Thamizhan".

The 41-year-old actor also revealed he is a huge fan of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

"Amitabh Bachchan is my favourite actor and I have seen his several films, including 'Pink'," adding that meeting Shah Rukh, who is the chief guest at IFFM, was a pleasure.

Sethupathi also won the best actor award at IFFM for Tamil-language film "Super Deluxe".

The movie, which won an honorary award 'Equality in Cinema' at the festival, is directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja.

"Super Deluxe" was also nominated in the best director and best film categories.

The IFFM, which kicked off on August 9, will screen over 60 films from all across India and the subcontinent in over 22 languages.

The festival runs through August 17.

