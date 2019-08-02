Vijay Sethupathi said Bigg Boss Tamil would help me connect with people, says Cheran

By Express News Service

In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3, the housemates were given an interesting task: ask any question to any housemate, anonymously.

Using this opportunity, Saravanan posed Cheran a question that has been on the minds of many Bigg Boss aficionados — Despite being a much-loved popular director who has won a lot of awards, why did he agree to be part of the reality show?

In response, Cheran revealed that it was actor Vijay Sethupathi who urged him to take up the offer. "It had been almost four years since I had a connect with the people. Vijay Sethupathi felt that this opportunity will help me reach out to people of this generation. He also believed that the reach of Bigg Boss is deep, and it would help people if I narrate my stories and the experiences gained over the past 35 years."

Meanwhile, although there is no official confirmation, Cheran, who recently directed Thirumanam, was speculated to be in talks with Vijay Sethupathi for his next directorial.

