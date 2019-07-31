Home Entertainment Tamil

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Saravanan says sorry for groping women on buses remark

Bigg Boss had, apparently, summoned Saravanan to the confession room following the backlash, and had asked the actor to render an apology.

Published: 31st July 2019 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

saravanan_kamal_haasan

L-R: Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Saravanan and show's host Kamal Haasan. (Videograbs)

By Express News Service

A recent weekend episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 had received severe backlash for 'normalising' sexual harassment. The show's host Kamal Haasan was trying to sort out a spat between contestants  Meera Mitun and Cheran, and cited an instance where people would get onto a crowded bus as they were running late for work. He then brought up another category of people, who get onto crowded buses just to misbehave with women.

Actor and contestant Saravanan then interrupted Haasan to say, "I have done it, sir."

While Haasan assumed that Saravanan had come to the defense of people who misbehaved with women, Saravanan admitted that he used to take the bus just to grope women.  "I used to do it when I was in college," confessed Saravanan.The admission was received with cheers from the audience.

Kamal went on to laughingly say, "Avaru adhaiyum thaandi punidham aayitaaru (loosely translated to, 'he became all the more purer').                                                             

Saravanan's comments didn't go down well with a lot of people, many of whom, including singer Chinmayi, took to social media to bash him and Kamal Haasan, who let the admission slide, without admonition.

Subsequently, Kamal's spokesperson clarified that the actor was being sarcastic. 

It is now reported that the Bigg Boss had, apparently, summoned Saravanan to the confession room, following the backlash, and had asked the actor to tender an apology.

Saravanan admitted that what he did during his college days was wrong, and that he deeply regrets it. He also requested people not to indulge in any kind of harassment against women. 

"To everyone who is watching the show, I have to clarify something. When Kamal Sir asked the question, I reflexively agreed to doing it. During my college days, I have made certain mistakes, mostly tiny ones. The intention was to ask viewers not to do these things but I somehow got the tone wrong. I am stressing it, again. Harassing and groping women in buses, or in any other public modes of transport, is wrong. Be it before Bigg Boss, now or after the show, I will keep telling people not to make the same mistakes I made. There are stringent punishments for these kinds of behaviour. I am sorry if I have hurt anyone's sentiments," he said. 

Earlier, the show had been centre of controversy after an alleged "manhandling" accusation by actor and model Meera Mitun on director Cheran. The latter denied any wrongdoing and defended himself saying that it was an attempt to tarnish his image.

After Meera's eviction, the 12 remaining contestants will battle it out for the title. Rythvika won the title last season, while Arav was the winner in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Bigg Boss Saravanan Bigg Boss Kamal Haasan sexual harassment
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp