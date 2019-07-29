Home Entertainment Tamil

#MeToo campaigner Chinmayi Sriprada slams Big Boss Tamil after contestant tells he groped women on buses

Several Big Boss followers commented under Chinmayi’s tweet expressing their views and anger on how the episode proceeded. 

Singer, translator, dubbing artist and MeToo campaigner Chinmayi Sripaada. (Photo | EPS)

Highlighting another incident of on-air misogyny, Singer Chinmayi Sripaada called out Bigg Boss Tamil after a male contestant, actor Sarvanan, joked about having sexually harassed women on public transport during his college days. 

Chinmayi took to Twitter and questioned how the comments, made by the actor, got cheers from the audience. She also pointed out the way host Kamal Haasan reacted to the comments. Several users commented under Chinmayi’s tweet expressing their anger which became a trending thread. 

In the episode concerned, host Kamal Haasan is seen explaining to the contestants that no one molests women on purpose inside a bus. This after one of the participants, actor Meera Mithun, accused director Cheran of 'manhandling' her during a task. Haasan later added that there were a few people who enter a bus just to molest women. To which actor Sarvana grinned, raised his hands and claimed he did exactly that as a college student.

The studio filled with laughter, cheer and applause. The cameraman didn't fail to capture the 'cheerful' audience and panned towards the crowd which also included women. 

Several Big Boss followers commented under Chinmayi’s tweet expressing their views and anger on how the episode proceeded. 

