Bigg Boss 3: Swetha Reddy to complain to Jagan about casting couch issue

VISHAKHAPATNAM: “Casting couch issues are being brought to light quite frequently as CASH (Committee Against Sexual Harassment) has been inactive,” said journalist and TV anchor Swetha Reddy.

Swetha recently lodged a complaint against, Bigg Boss reality show coordinators alleging them of sexual harassment and cheating as they promised her to take her as a contestant in the reality show Big Boss Season - 3.

Starting with Visakhapatnam, Swetha will be staging protests in Amaravathi, Vijayawada and Tamil Nadu soon. As an attempt to speed up legal investigation and the issue is addressed by all the concerned officials, Swetha will submit a petition to chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the week. Many women associations in the city stood alongside Swetha Reddy to express solidarity in her fight against sexual harassment.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, Swetha said she wanted people of both the Telugu states to know the dark side of such reality shows and understand her struggle for justice.

Swetha Reddy specified that she will ensure that justice is served and will make this a nationwide struggle.

“We support Swetha Reddy and her demand to ban reality shows like Bigg Boss as we do think that shows like these do not do any good to society except for creating unnecessary drama. This show in any way is not a healthy entertaining show,” said the secretary of Mahila Chethana Kathi Padma.

Swetha Reddy said selection committee for participants of the reality show should have female members and the meetings with contestants should be held in offices under e-surveillance than in cafes or hotels.

“It is sad that many powerful people in Tollywood take these allegations as rumours from grape wine. Though I respect the film industry there is a certain section of people who look down on women and objectify them,” Swetha added.

She criticised actor Nagarjuna Akkineni for not taking up the responsibility to address such issues though he is now the face of the show. Swetha Reddy is planning to launch a ‘Swetha Reddy Team,’ which will work against sexual harassment against women who are scared to share their incidents publicly after justice is served to her on the said issue.

Continuing her protest, Swetha Reddy is also planning to send an appeal to the Prime Minister’s grievance cell.