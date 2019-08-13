Sridevi 56th birth anniversary: A unique star who never turned to politics, despite her stardom

JR Prasad By

HYDERABAD: As fans are taking to social media to pay their tribute to Sridevi on her 56th birth anniversary, the one question that many still search an answer for is why Sridevi never stepped into politics despite her stardom.

Sridevi was considered as the odd one out in the tinsel town given her disinclination towards politics, despite an illustrious career spanning four decades on the silver screen.

As far as the film industry is concerned, particularly Tollywood and Kollywood, every successful actress, like their male counterparts, try to test their luck in politics during the fag end of their film career.

Many of the yesteryears female protagonists on the celluloid not only departed Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa, but also other celebrated star heroines like Sharada, Jamuna, Vijaya Nirmala, Vijayasanthi, Jayaprada, Jayasudha, Jeevitha and Roja have entered politics.

While some of them succeeded in their new endeavour, some others remained as big flops in politics. For instance, Sharada, a three-time National Award-winning actress, was elected as an MP from her native town of Tenali on TDP ticket in 1996.

In more recent examples, Jayasudha became an MLA on Congress Party ticket in 2009. Likewise, Vijayasanthi, more popularly known as Lady Amitabh, left her mark on politics in Telugu land by floating her own political party supporting Telangana movement in 2007. She is now with the Congress though politically not active.

Jayaprada, who too reigned in Bollywood at around the same time when Sridevi was at the height of her film career, and was considered as the latter’s rival in the tinsel town, was an MP from Rampur of Uttar Pradesh from 2004 to 2014.

When Sridevi was asked about politics a few years back, the 'English Vinglish' actress stated that she was busy building the career of my two daughters.

“I focused my entire attention on carving my career. After stopped acting in movies, my focus was shifted to my children. I am now busy with building the career of my two daughters. I have no time to think about other things,” Sridevi had told a Telugu channel.

