Attention Thalapathy Vijay fans! This Iran gym dancing to 'Mambazhamam' will make your day 

By Online Desk

Would you believe it if we said that men in an Iranian gym dance to a Kollywood number? Yes, we're serious.

A video of a group of men dancing to actor Vijay's Tamil song 'Mambazhamam mambazham' has gone viral. While we all dance to English hip-hop numbers during a workout, we're guessing that it's a rarity for a Tamil song to make it to the playlist of Iranians.

Sharing the clip, a Twitter user Anu Sehgal (@anusehgal) wrote on the micro-blogging site that the video is from a gym in Iran, where they play this Tamil song as they warm up.

It is a GYM in IRAN , they play this Tamil song for Warming- up ! pic.twitter.com/DTfAuGNBmp — anu sehgal (@anusehgal) August 12, 2019

The 53-second video immediately caught the attention of Twitterati, including Mahindra Group's Chairman Anand Mahindra. It had garnered over 295K views when we last checked.

Are you serious? I love it. I’m going to make it my new morning routine. Going to get out of bed, put on some Tamil music & bounce out to meet the new day! @shivithukral https://t.co/JReqG0rmQE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 14, 2019

Here's how netizens are reacting to the video:

Will make anyone want to get up and shake a leg! — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) August 14, 2019

Omg I love it! That just makes me want to get up and dance — Luminya (@Luminya1) August 14, 2019

Real fun. Brought smile to my lips — Ratan Sharda (@RatanSharda55) August 13, 2019

You have me hooked! This is now my ‘warm’ up for the day ahead..... — Narayani (@NarayaniMahil) August 14, 2019

Someone please introduce them to Rowdy baby. — Manoj Kumar (@kmanojyogi) August 13, 2019

It is a legit suggestion!

Someone please introduce them to Rowdy baby. — Manoj Kumar (@kmanojyogi) August 13, 2019

Well, that escalated quickly.

Some Tamil group is going to claim Iran was once part of Tamil Nadu and that’s why they have natural affinity to Tamil cinema songs. — Shiva (@skanda1515) August 14, 2019

We totally agree with that!

My life is now complete. I have witnessed everything there is to witness — Mark Pinto (@MarkPinto10) August 13, 2019

Next time someone asks you for a song suggestion for a workout, you know exactly what to send them.

Also, for those wondering which movie the song is from, here's the video for you. Happy dancing!