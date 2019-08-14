Home Entertainment Tamil

Attention Thalapathy Vijay fans! This Iran gym dancing to 'Mambazhamam' will make your day 

While we all dance to English hip-hop numbers during a workout, we're guessing that it's a rarity for a Tamil song to make it to the playlist of Iranians.

Published: 14th August 2019 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Iran gym

Actor Vijay song gone viral in Iran.

By Online Desk

Would you believe it if we said that men in an Iranian gym dance to a Kollywood number? Yes, we're serious. 

A video of a group of men dancing to actor Vijay's Tamil song 'Mambazhamam mambazham' has gone viral. While we all dance to English hip-hop numbers during a workout, we're guessing that it's a rarity for a Tamil song to make it to the playlist of Iranians. 

Sharing the clip, a Twitter user Anu Sehgal (@anusehgal) wrote on the micro-blogging site that the video is from a gym in Iran, where they play this Tamil song as they warm up. 

The 53-second video immediately caught the attention of Twitterati, including Mahindra Group's Chairman Anand Mahindra. It had garnered over 295K views when we last checked. 

Here's how netizens are reacting to the video:

It is a legit suggestion!

Well, that escalated quickly.

We totally agree with that!

Next time someone asks you for a song suggestion for a workout, you know exactly what to send them. 

Also, for those wondering which movie the song is from, here's the video for you. Happy dancing! 

 

