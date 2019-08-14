Home Entertainment Tamil

Karthik Subbaraj confirms film with Keerthy Suresh

We had earlier reported that Keerthy Suresh, who recently won the National Award for her performance as Savitri in Mahanati, has signed a new project, which will be bankrolled by Karthik Subbaraj.

Published: 14th August 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actress Keerthy Suresh

Kollywood actress Keerthy Suresh

By Mani Prabhu
Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Keerthy Suresh, who recently won the National Award for her performance as Savitri in Mahanati, has signed a new project, which will be bankrolled by Karthik Subbaraj. Now, confirming the same, Karthik Subbaraj has tweeted saying that his next production venture under the Stone Bench Films banner will feature Keerthy in the lead, and will be directed by debutant Eashvar Karthic.

Eashvar, who comes from a theatre background, says that he got introduced to Karthik Subbaraj through Vijay Sethupathi, who happens to be a common friend.

ALSO READ: National Award winner Keerthy Suresh dedicates win to her family

"When I narrated the script to Karthik, he was instantly impressed, and came forward to produce the film in his own banner. Keerthy will be seen in an intense role, which will be very different from her earlier films. The film will be a female-centric thriller, which will also feature some experienced actors. The casting is currently going on, and an official announcement will be made soon,” he says.

The yet-to-be-titled film, with cinematography by Kharthik Palani and music by Santhosh Narayanan, is expected to go on floors soon. Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh will next be seen in a cameo role in the Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Karthik Subbaraj, on the other hand, has a film with Dhanush which is said to be a gangster thriller.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Keerthy Suresh Karthik Subbaraj
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp