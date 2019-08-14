Karthik Subbaraj confirms film with Keerthy Suresh

Mani Prabhu By

Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Keerthy Suresh, who recently won the National Award for her performance as Savitri in Mahanati, has signed a new project, which will be bankrolled by Karthik Subbaraj. Now, confirming the same, Karthik Subbaraj has tweeted saying that his next production venture under the Stone Bench Films banner will feature Keerthy in the lead, and will be directed by debutant Eashvar Karthic.

Eashvar, who comes from a theatre background, says that he got introduced to Karthik Subbaraj through Vijay Sethupathi, who happens to be a common friend.

"When I narrated the script to Karthik, he was instantly impressed, and came forward to produce the film in his own banner. Keerthy will be seen in an intense role, which will be very different from her earlier films. The film will be a female-centric thriller, which will also feature some experienced actors. The casting is currently going on, and an official announcement will be made soon,” he says.

The yet-to-be-titled film, with cinematography by Kharthik Palani and music by Santhosh Narayanan, is expected to go on floors soon. Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh will next be seen in a cameo role in the Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Karthik Subbaraj, on the other hand, has a film with Dhanush which is said to be a gangster thriller.