Simbu announces 'Maghaa Maanadu' after he is dropped from Venkat Prabhu's 'Maanadu'

After being dropped by producer Suresh Kamatchi from the Venkat Prabhu-directorial 'Maanadu', Simbu actor has announced that his next film will be titled Maghaa 'Maanadu', a clear jibe at the 'Maanadu' team.

Last year, the Chennai 600028 II director had announced that he would be joining hands with Simbu, marking their first collaboration.

However, early this year, rumours were rife that 'Maanadu' had been shelved because of a disagreement between the actor and director. The producer of the film, Suresh Kamatchi, on August 8, in an open note said that the actor will not be a part of 'Maanadu' anymore, citing inordinate delays from the actor's side.

While Suresh Kamatchi had promised that the film was very much on and a new actor will be recast, Simbu's silence on the matter was conspicuous by its absence.

Today, the actor, through his manager, has announced that he is going ahead with 'Maghaa Maanadu', which will be produced by Chimbu Cine Arts and directed by one or both of Simbu and TR.

It remains to be seen what the 'Maanadu' team, which had earlier revealed on Twitter that Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of famed director Priyadarshan, will be playing the female lead, have to say to this new development. While Venkat Prabhu is currently involved in the post-production of Party, Simbu has signed on for the Tamil remake of Mufti, in which he will be seen alongside Gautham Karthik. He also recently shot for a cameo role in Hansika's 50th film, Maha.

