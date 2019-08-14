Home Entertainment Tamil

Simbu announces 'Maghaa Maanadu' after he is dropped from Venkat Prabhu's 'Maanadu'

Simbu, through his manager, has announced that he is going ahead with 'Maghaa Maanadu', which will be produced by Chimbu Cine Arts and directed by one or both of Simbu and TR.

Published: 14th August 2019 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Last year, Venkat Prabhu had announced that he would be joining hands with Simbu, marking their first collaboration.

By Online Desk

After being dropped by producer Suresh Kamatchi from the Venkat Prabhu-directorial 'Maanadu', Simbu actor has announced that his next film will be titled Maghaa 'Maanadu', a clear jibe at the 'Maanadu' team.

Last year, the Chennai 600028 II director had announced that he would be joining hands with Simbu, marking their first collaboration.

However, early this year, rumours were rife that 'Maanadu' had been shelved because of a disagreement between the actor and director. The producer of the film, Suresh Kamatchi, on August 8, in an open note said that the actor will not be a part of 'Maanadu' anymore, citing inordinate delays from the actor's side.

While Suresh Kamatchi had promised that the film was very much on and a new actor will be recast, Simbu's silence on the matter was conspicuous by its absence.

Today, the actor, through his manager, has announced that he is going ahead with 'Maghaa Maanadu', which will be produced by Chimbu Cine Arts and directed by one or both of Simbu and TR.

It remains to be seen what the 'Maanadu' team, which had earlier revealed on Twitter that Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of famed director Priyadarshan, will be playing the female lead, have to say to this new development. While Venkat Prabhu is currently involved in the post-production of Party, Simbu has signed on for the Tamil remake of Mufti, in which he will be seen alongside Gautham Karthik. He also recently shot for a cameo role in Hansika's 50th film, Maha.

(This story was initially published in Cinema Express)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maanadu Simbu Maghaa Maanadu Venkat Prabhu
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp