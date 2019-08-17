Second look of Trisha’s Raangi is here, check it out

By Express News Service

A new poster from Trisha’s 'Raangi' was unveiled by director AR Murugadoss on Twitter today. The new poster features a wounded Trisha, sitting on a staircase with a fierce glare.

AR Murugadoss himself has written the film's story and it is directed by 'Engeyum Eppothum'-fame Saravanan. Notably, Saravanan was an erstwhile assistant of the 'Sarkar' director.

'Raangi' has been produced by Lyca Productions and is expected to hit the screens soon.

Last seen in 'Petta', Trisha also has 'Garjanai', 'Paramapatha Vilayattu', 'Sathuranga Vettai 2' and an untitled film where she shares screen space with Simran, in the pipeline.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)