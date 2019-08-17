Second look of Trisha’s Raangi is here, check it out
Last seen in 'Petta', Trisha also has 'Garjanai', 'Paramapatha Vilayattu', 'Sathuranga Vettai 2' and an untitled film where she shares screen space with Simran, in the pipeline.
Published: 17th August 2019
A new poster from Trisha’s 'Raangi' was unveiled by director AR Murugadoss on Twitter today. The new poster features a wounded Trisha, sitting on a staircase with a fierce glare.
AR Murugadoss himself has written the film's story and it is directed by 'Engeyum Eppothum'-fame Saravanan. Notably, Saravanan was an erstwhile assistant of the 'Sarkar' director.
Good evening friends... Happy to release the 2nd look poster of #Raangi, all the best to the entire cast and crew @LycaProductions @trishtrashers @Saravanan16713 @CSathyaOfficial @venketramg pic.twitter.com/ToCJwRzGFL— A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) August 15, 2019
'Raangi' has been produced by Lyca Productions and is expected to hit the screens soon.
