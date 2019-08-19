Home Entertainment Tamil

INTERVIEW | My Bigg Boss takeaway is never trust someone too soon: Sakshi Agarwal

Fresh off her eviction from the Bigg Boss house, Sakshi talks about her parents, how trusting people too much isn't good and of course, Kavin and Losliya.

Published: 19th August 2019 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Sakshi_Aggarwal

Actress Sakshi Agarwal (Photo | Sakshi Agarwal Facebook)

By Arunkumar Sekhar
Express News Service

Every single contestant who has came out of season three of Bigg Boss Tamil, has broken down upon hearing news of their eviction; everyone except Sakshi Agarwal. She ended her 50+ day stint with a smile on her face.

“During the first two weeks, several people broke down, especially Abhirami, who was taken care of by Sherin and me. I know others thought of me as being strong for not breaking down upon getting evicted.”

But she did break down a few times during her stint. “I remember it happened first on the day I taught them kickboxing. I got reminded of home, because Sundays at home were marked by the scent of coriander and fresh vegetables and us cooking and eating as a family. Inside the Bigg Boss house though, there was no such smell (laughs). So, I began went into a zone, and began crying.”

She also says it was an accumulation of the previous “six months of shoots, including for Sirai (a web series), Cindrella, (a film), advertisements, which all made me miss my parents even more.”

Sakshi realised the value of her parents then. “I had taken my parents for granted. The motto of my life now, is to keep my mom and dad happy. They have given a beautiful life for me. After I came out of the house, I talked with them, and I don’t think I have ever spoken with them as much in life. Thanks to this stint, I think I am closer to them than ever before.”

It is part of why she considers Bigg Boss Season 3 to be her life’s biggest experience. “I learnt a lot about myself. It told me that even though one makes a lot of mistakes, it is only important to learn from them. That is the challenge.”

INTERVIEW | 'Cheran tried to brainwash me', says Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Meera Mithun

I ask her if she takes responsibility for her mistakes inside the house given the presence of other influencers. “Yes, there will be influence based on the circle you surround yourself with. What you see me doing and saying in an hour, is a result of what happens during the other 23 hours. But I do agree that I am equally responsible. If they do try to influence me, it is I who is reacting, right? I am a matured adult, so I should know where to react and where not to.”

Her biggest mistake, as well as learning, boils down to matters of trust, she says. “My biggest takeaway from the Bigg Boss house is that trust is good, but never to trust someone too soon in life.” She says she never had any self-doubt in her decisions though. “I blindly trusted people without thought of repercussion. Only during the last few stages did I decide to step away from certain people.”

This stepping away started with Kamal Haasan stepping in to resolve the whole issue between Sakshi and Kavin. “I really liked that he respected my privacy and he said what he did. I think no one could have handled it better and I thank him for doing what he did.” Would she have liked to be in the secret room then? She did talk about needing healing time and breathing space. “I think it is better that I am not there in the secret room. I feel it is better that I come out of the house.”

She tells us she had already prepared to go home the day Reshma got eliminated. “I think both Reshma and Abhirami, who were in the nominations that night, really wanted to stay there. I didn’t. I was ready to exit because I wanted mental and emotional stability.”

When she did exit, Abhirami expressed a lot of grief. “I think when she does exit the house, we will still be good friends. But I still don’t understand her. From going from best friends with us then to being best friends with Madhu, then snapping at me for Mugen, then crying when I exited... I don’t understand which side of hers is true. Is it all or is it none?”

In addition to Abhi, she says Kavin and Losliya were unpredictable too. But she does remember her first day with Kavin as possibly the happiest day she ever felt inside the Bigg Boss house. “I remember him being possessive about me, and asking about not keeping a pottu. That…was nice. Oh, and also, I think the second happiest day inside the house is when I aced the captaincy task.”

Her captaincy week however was not without controversy. It was on her birthday that she had both happy tears thanks to a lovely video from her family, as well as sad tears, after Kamal showed the kurumpadam involving her and Meera Mithun that implicated her.

“Till date, I don’t understand the controversy around it. As a captain, it was my responsibility to provide a forum for her to address her grievances. But the onus of taking it or not, rests entirely with her.” That it came a day after her problem with Kavin is an unfortunate coincidence, says Sakshi. 

“As a captain, I have to be fair to everyone, regardless of my personal equation. Whatsoever problems you might have with someone, it is human to empathise with them. I can’t stand anyone crying, and I will go and console anyone at that point, even if it is my enemy.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sakshi Agarwal Bigg Boss Tamil Bigg Boss Kamal Haasan Kavin Losliya Abhirami
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp