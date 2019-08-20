Vivekh on board Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2'

By Express News Service

It looks like actor Vivekh might be the latest addition to Indian 2’s star cast. A source in the know has revealed that the actor has been roped in for the project and will be joining the sets soon. Official confirmation is awaited.

If this happens, Indian 2 will mark the first time Vivekh collaborates with Kamal Haasan. While both of them were part of K Parthale Paravasam, it is to be noted that Kamal Haasan only had a guest appearance in it.

Directed by Shankar, the film will star Kamal Haasan, Kajal Agarwal, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Rakul Preet.

Shooting for the film resumed recently in Rajahmundry.

Indian 2 will also mark Anirudh’s first collaboration with the Vishwaroopam actor.