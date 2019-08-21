Home Entertainment Tamil

The director’s gaze: How women are portrayed in cinema

This weekly column is a rumination on how women are portrayed in  cinema

Published: 21st August 2019 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Mathew Thomas, Anaswara Rajan in 'Thaneer Mathan Dinangal'.

Mathew Thomas, Anaswara Rajan in 'Thaneer Mathan Dinangal'.

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

In Comali, which released this week, a saree-clad woman sells bajjis for a living. A don named Gaja (Ponnambalam) stares at her exposed waist, so transfixed with lust that he isn’t aware of men lurking closer to kill him.

Pradeep Ranganathan, the director of Comali, doesn’t think it is enough for us to merely witness Ponnambalam’s lust.

The camera zooms closes in on the woman’s waist and tracks the smallest movements voyeuristically. As I fidgeted in my seat, impatient for the sequence to end, the last straw arrived.

After a tussle, Gaaja gets killed by Dharmadurai (KS Ravikumar). Blood splatters on the lady’s waist. As she makes a sensual sound, one of Dharmadurai’s henchmen deems it appropriate to wipe blood off her waist and use it as a sign of victory. I, on the other hand, was already regretting my decision to catch an early morning show of this film.  

Stills from Comali and Thanneermathan Dhinangal

Comali’s objectifying gaze uses the excuse of ‘humour’. These are arguments you usually hear: it is just a ‘joke’, it’s just the character... Here’s the thing. While I agree that characters don’t need to have morals of gold, you just can’t offer excuses for the filmmaker’s gaze.

Comali is a repeat offender. Not only does this ludicrous waist-blood-splatter sequence get a recall, there are also scenes that objectify both Reethika (Kajal) and Nikitha (Samyuktha Hegde). How do you explain adult humour in a film that targets family audiences? Even if you were to blame it on social conditioning, should adult humour not cater to both genders? 

I realise Pradeep might not take my qualms seriously. On May 9, this same director seems to have tweeted an attractive picture of Kajal from the film and written, “Evlo naal dhaan maththa padathlaye Kajal-a ipdi pakardhu. Adhan namma padathlaye ipdi.” If there were any doubts about the existence of Kajal Agarwal in this film (her role certainly doesn’t offer any justification), this tweet makes it abundantly clear. 

I wish audiences who loved this film saw Thanneermathan Dhinangal, a lovely little Malayalam film that hit Chennai screens last week.

Completely set in a school (unlike Comali), the film’s writing is astounding in how it balances political correctness without ever marring the innocence of these school kids. There is conversation about facial hair on women but without any objectification or shaming.

When a boy, Jaison, is rejected by Keerthy, his friend suggests that he continue to follow her. But Jaison is disturbed by the strength of her rejection. He does try to make normal conversation though, and yet again, meets with rejection. And guess what, he gives up.

After the initial disappointment, he comes around to respect her decision and her space. Later when Keerthi does decide to be with Jaison, she explains her decision saying that it was his respect for her space that made her like him. School-going Keerthi, in her love and disagreement, is written with more agency than most of our adult female characters. 

The rarity of women characters who aren’t objectified in our films is why even a film like Aadai (with all its flaws) are important. Aadai, at the least, proved at least that a naked woman can be shown with utmost dignity. Beauty is not just about the beholder; in cinema, it is also about the perspective of the filmmaker.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Comali Tollywood Thanneermathan Dhinangal
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp