Dhanush looks fierce in second poster of Vetrimaaran's 'Asuran', check out all his looks here!

The film, starring Malayalam actor Manju Warrier as the female lead, is based on Poomani's novel Vekkai.

Actor Dhanush in Asuran's first look poster.

By Express News Service

The second look of Dhanush in Vetrimaaran's 'Asuran', was revealed on Twitter today by the actor. The actor sports a pencil-moustache and a vintage look in the new poster.

While he was seen wielding a spear in the first look poster, the new one features him holding a blood-stained sickle in his hand.

It may be noted that a few months ago the actor denied the rumours stating that he plays dual roles in the film, and announced that he plays a single character whose looks changes according to the period of the story.

The film, starring Malayalam actor Manju Warrier as the female lead, is based on Poomani's novel 'Vekkai'.

The film marks the fourth collaboration of Dhanush and Vetrimaaran after 'Polladhavan', 'Aadukalam', and 'Vada Chennai'.

'Asuran', bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu under his V Creation banner, the film, has music by GV Prakash. 

