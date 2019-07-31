It's Vijay vs Dhanush yet again: 'Bigil' and 'Pattas' to clash at the box-office this Diwali?

By Express News Service

Every major festival in Tamil Nadu ushers in quite a few big-ticket releases of some of the biggest stars of Tamil cinema. This year, during Pongal, we saw Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar clash at the box office with Petta and Viswasam, respectively. If everything goes according to plan, this Diwali, we will see Vijay and Dhanush battle it out at the theatres.

Vijay's Bigil, his third collaboration with director Atlee after Theri and Mersal, also starring Nayanthara, is a sports-based film, which was scheduled for a Diwali release, even before it went on floors late last year. Recently, it was announced that Dhanush-starrer Pattas, directed by Durai Senthil Kumar, will also be hitting the screens this Diwali. Incidentally, this is not the first time the films of Dhanush and Vijay are clashing at the box office.

2005 was the first time both these stars had their films releasing on the same day. While it was Thirupachi vs Devathaiyai Kanden during Pongal, it was Sivakasi vs Adhu Oru Kanaa Kaalam on Diwali the same year. After a two-year gap, Azhagiya Tamizh Magan faced off against Polladhavan on Diwali (2007), and two years later, Vijay's Villu took on Dhanush's Padikkadhavan during Battle Royale-Pongal, 2009 edition.

The most recent clash was eight years ago when Kaavalan and Aadukalam hit the theatres together during Pongal, 2011. While it was expected that last year Enai Noki Paayum Thota would release alongside Sarkar, we are still awaiting the release of the Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial, which is stuck in the cans due to certain financial issues.

Generally, a box-office clash comes with its share of healthy and not-so-healthy competition. Though a Diwali release is not officially confirmed by Pattas makers, Sathya Jyothi Films, it is heartening to see most of Vijay and Dhanush fans sharing a warm sense of camaraderie while discussing this potential box-office clash.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)