In a first, Vijay croons for AR Rahman for 'Bigil'

By Online Desk

Actor Vijay's next release 'Bigil,' directed by Atlee, has Oscar winner AR Rahman composing the music. On Monday, producer Archana Kalpathi took to Twitter and announced that the first single of the movie is titled 'Verithanam' and will have Vijay singing to AR Rahman's music.

In his recent films, Vijay usually sings one song in the album but he hadn't done so in the movies with music director AR Rahman. Breaking that habit, the duo have come together this time to fulfil the wishes of many fans.

A big thank you to our #Thalapathy from all of us (His fans) for granting our request to sing in this album Trust me the song is #Verithanam Thank you @arrahman Sir, @Atlee_dir @Lyricist_Vivek for making this happen @SonyMusicSouth #Bigil pic.twitter.com/WAZbT3eFos — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) July 8, 2019

On 21st June, one day before Vijay's birthday, the production house released the first look of the movie. The title and first look of the movie were well received by the actor's fans, with hashtags relating to the movie and Vijay trending nationwide on Twitter.

This movie marks the third collaboration between Atlee and Vijay after their first two films 'Theri' and 'Mersal.'

The movie is produced by Archana Kalpathi, under the banner of AGS Entertainments, and is slated for a Diwali release. Bigil also has Nayanthara playing the female lead and a host of actors that includes Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Vivekh, Indhuja Ravichandran and Reba Monica John.