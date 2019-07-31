Call me by my name: Actor Dhanush declines 'Ilaiya Superstar' title

By Express News Service

The title poster of Dhanush's Pattas, which was recently released, got a mixed response from the audience as it had the sobriquet 'Ilaiya Superstar' added to the actor's name. Though a set of fans were happy with the choice, others expressed their displeasure over it.

Following this, Dhanush, who spoke at the birthday celebration arranged by his fans, declined the title, saying that he prefers to be called just Dhanush.

The actor said this as a response to producer Thanu, who, earlier at the event, had said, "All the top producers across the country want to make films with Dhanush. He has the potential to get into the skin of any character. Very soon he is going to be called as Ilaiya Superstar."

Thanu had given the title 'Superstar' to Dhanush's father-in-law Rajinikanth during the release of Murattu Kaalai in 1980.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)