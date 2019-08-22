Home Entertainment Tamil

Meet Prithvi Kumar, the newest composer in Kollywood

He is a firm believer in good placement of songs.

Published: 22nd August 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Mei.

A still from Mei.

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

Prithvi Kumar, who is making his composing debut in this week’s release Mei, starring Nicky Sundaram, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Kishore, co-founded the famous Chennai-based band, Oxygen when he was all of 13 years old.

The trained singer and percussionist, who currently lives in New York, attributes his confidence to work on a feature film, to the experience he gained with the band.

“Even after leaving India, and starting my own business here, I ensured I spent enough time on music,” he says. “This debut happened by chance though. Two years ago, I had a casual discussion with the makers of Mei. They wanted to make a thriller based on a current social issue. After a few months, things got serious, and big names like Kishore and Aishwarya Rajesh came on board. When the producers asked if I was interested, I accepted at once.” 

Prithvi has sung all three songs in Mei, but this was not by design, he says. “I sang the track version of the songs, but the team decided to retain it.”

Despite his interest in background music, he could not do it for this film, due to ‘lack of time’. “I would have done the rerecording for Mei if I were living in Chennai, but I can assure you that Anil Johnson has done a brilliant job with it.” 

He is a firm believer in good placement of songs. “They should not hinder the pace of the film, especially one like Mei that’s a serious social thriller. None of my songs will have separate dance sequences; 
they will all play to montages.”  

Prithvi, who is also dabbling with independent music, says he is open to more feature film collaborations. “All I ask is that the filmmaker have a clear vision, and is willing to give me space to explore.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prithvi Kumar Kollywood Nicky Sundaram Mei
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp