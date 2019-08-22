Taapsee Pannu starts shooting for Tamil espionage thriller starring Jayam Ravi

By Express News Service

Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Ashwin Saravanan's 'Game Over' in Tamil, will next be seen playing the female lead in Jayam Ravi's upcoming action film, to be directed by 'Endrendrum Punnagai' fame Ahmed.

The 'Mission Mangal' actor has reportedly started shooting in Azerbaijan (Russia) for the yet-to-be-titled espionage thriller, which might have both the actors playing intelligence agents.

Tapsee, whose last Bollywood release was 'Badla', will be seen as octogenarian sharpshooter Prakashi Tomar in 'Saand Ki Aankh'. She has also reportedly given the nod to play Mithali Raj in the cricketer's biopic.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)