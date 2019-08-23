WATCH | 'Yenga Annan', the first single 'Namma Veettu Pillai' starring Sivakarthikeyan is out

By Express News Service

The official lyric video of 'Yenga Annan', the first single from 'Namma Veettu Pillai', was released on Friday.

The song, sung by Nakash Aziz and Sunidhi Chauhan has music directed by D. Imman with lyrics by Vignesh Shivan.

In this rural-based drama, Sivakarthikeyan stars as the lead opposite Anu Emmanuel.

The film features a supporting cast including actors Aishwarya Rajesh, Natty, Soori, Bharathiraja, Archana, Yogi Babu and Meera Mitun.

The film is under the direction of Pandiraj who had earlier worked with Sivakarthikeyan in films like 'Marina' and 'Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga'.



