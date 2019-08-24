Vijay Antony’s Khaki to star Indhuja, Srikanth

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

It is known that Vijay Antony is collaborating with director A Senthil Kumar, who had previously directed the Shanthanu starrer Vaaimai, for an upcoming project. Titled Khaki, the film’s first look which was released a few months back had Vijay Antony sporting six-pack abs. While it was previously reported that Jai would be playing a key role in this film, it has now come to light that Srikanth has been roped in to replace the Goa actor. The film will star Indhuja as the female lead.

“Cop films are usually about a police station, with some action, but Khakhi will be about the emotions and sentiment in the lives of these policemen. A cop uniform is a source of influence and hence the title,” says Senthil Kumar adding, “Indhuja’s role is as unique as Manju from Aval Appadithan and Latha from Vasantha Maligai.

I am extremely glad about the performances of the actors. The technicians, especially cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, are instrumental in bringing whatever I have in my mind to the screen.”

Fifty per cent of the film has been wrapped up in locations such as Shimoga, Bengaluru, and Chennai. The rest of the film will be shot in Chennai and Madurai. Also starring Eswari Rao, John Vijay, and Ravi Maria, the film will be produced by Open Theatre and distributed by Infiniti Film Ventures.

