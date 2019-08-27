'I' actress Amy Jackson expecting baby boy

By PTI

LONDON: Model-actor Amy Jackson has revealed she and her fiance, London-based businessman George Panayiotou are expecting a baby boy.

Amy on Monday shared a video from her baby shower on Twitter, in which she announced, "It's a boy." The "2.0" star captioned the post: "We're having a."

She is currently in her 35th week.

The 27-year-old announced her pregnancy in March.

This is the first child for Amy and George, 31.

The couple got engaged on January 1.