Home Entertainment Tamil

Actor Vishal surrenders in TDS non-payment case as warrant expires

The court issued an Non-Bailable Warrant on August 2 after he failed to appear to the summons issued by the Income Tax department.

Published: 29th August 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Vishal surrenders in TDS non-payment case as warrant expires

Actor Vishal surrendered at the Egmore court after a Non bailable warrant against him filed by the IT department expired on 28 August, 2019.(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Vishal surrendered before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court-II (ACMM-II) at the Egmore Court, after the Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) issued against him by the court, expired on Wednesday. The case pertains to the Income Tax Department filing a petition over the non-payment of TDS by the actor's production firm Vishal Film Factory.

The actor arrived at the court at around 10 am with a team of advocates and filed a petition to recall the warrant. The judge S Malarmathi, after accepting the petition, made the actor wait inside the court hall till  12.45 pm for his petition to be heard.

According to the special public prosecutor, M Sheela, Vishal Film Factory, located in Vadapalani where TDS is deducted from the employees, was not remitted into the government account for the last five years from the assessment year of 2014-15, amounting to a total of Rs 4 crore. The court issued an NBW on August 2 after he failed to appear to the summons issued by the IT department.

Recalling the warrant issued, the judge asked the counsel for the actor on whether they are contesting or going for a compromise with the IT department in the case. In case of both, the IT department officials have to be intimated prior and also the court said the judge. Judge S Malarmathi, adjourning the case to September 12, told the counsel for the actor to have detailed consultations with their auditors and appraise the details to the court.

PIL plea rejected

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has rejected PIL pleas to restrain the Nadigar Sangam from going ahead with construction of a new building in T Nagar. The petitioners have failed to prove that the construction was being undertaken on encroached land, a division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and V Parthiban said. The bench was dismissing PIL petitions from KM Srirangan and R Annamalai, residents of Vidhyodaya Colony in T Nagar, on Wednesday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vishal Vishal Film Factory Vishal IT case Vishal TDS non payment Income Tax Department
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp