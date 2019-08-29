Actor Vishal surrenders in TDS non-payment case as warrant expires

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Vishal surrendered before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court-II (ACMM-II) at the Egmore Court, after the Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) issued against him by the court, expired on Wednesday. The case pertains to the Income Tax Department filing a petition over the non-payment of TDS by the actor's production firm Vishal Film Factory.

The actor arrived at the court at around 10 am with a team of advocates and filed a petition to recall the warrant. The judge S Malarmathi, after accepting the petition, made the actor wait inside the court hall till 12.45 pm for his petition to be heard.

According to the special public prosecutor, M Sheela, Vishal Film Factory, located in Vadapalani where TDS is deducted from the employees, was not remitted into the government account for the last five years from the assessment year of 2014-15, amounting to a total of Rs 4 crore. The court issued an NBW on August 2 after he failed to appear to the summons issued by the IT department.

Recalling the warrant issued, the judge asked the counsel for the actor on whether they are contesting or going for a compromise with the IT department in the case. In case of both, the IT department officials have to be intimated prior and also the court said the judge. Judge S Malarmathi, adjourning the case to September 12, told the counsel for the actor to have detailed consultations with their auditors and appraise the details to the court.

PIL plea rejected

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has rejected PIL pleas to restrain the Nadigar Sangam from going ahead with construction of a new building in T Nagar. The petitioners have failed to prove that the construction was being undertaken on encroached land, a division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and V Parthiban said. The bench was dismissing PIL petitions from KM Srirangan and R Annamalai, residents of Vidhyodaya Colony in T Nagar, on Wednesday.