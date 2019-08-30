Home Entertainment Tamil

'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam' heroine Dayana Erappa joins Jayam Ravi's next film

Speculations suggest that Taapsee has been roped in to play the female lead and that Arjun will also play an important role.

Published: 30th August 2019

Actress and model Dayana Erappa. (Photo | Facebook)

Jayam Ravi, who is currently basking in the success of his latest film 'Comali', has already begun working on his next, to be directed by 'Endrendrum Punnagai'-fame Ahmed.

We now hear that Bangalore-based model, Dayana Erappa, who debuted in Tamil with Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer, 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam', has been roped in a key role in the film, which has been reportedly titled 'Jana Gana Mana'.

Speculations suggest that Taapsee Pannu has been roped in to play the female lead and that Arjun will also play an important role. The crew is currently shooting some important scenes in Azerbaijan.

Also, it looks like AR Rahman might compose the music for this film. If this happens, 'Jana Gana Mana' will mark Jayam Ravi and AR Rahman's first collaboration. The duo was supposed to work together in 'Sangamitra', but the project was eventually scrapped.

Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi also has 'JR 25' directed by Lakshmanan and is part of Mani Ratnam’s adaptation of 'Ponniyin Selvan'.

