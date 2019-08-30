Upset that 'Pariyerum Perumal', 'Merku Thodarchi Malai' were not recognised: Dhanush on National Awards

By Express News Service

Dhanush, who was recently seen in his Hollywood debut, 'The Extraordinary Journey of Fakir', has said that he was disappointed about the National Film Awards this year. Speaking at the audio launch of his upcoming film, Asuran, the actor revealed his disappointment but added that it was not personal.

“Both Vetri (maaran) and I don’t expect anything from our films. However, Jackson, the art director had worked so much for 'Vada Chennai'. And also, it is not just about our film. I was also disappointed that films like 'Pariyerum Perumal', 'Merku Thodarchi Malai', and 'Ratsasan' were not acknowledged,” he said.

The actor, however, went on to add that the fact that they keep getting asked this question is enough recognition for them. “I am glad that people wanted us to win. We make films for the public anyway,” he said.

Dhanush is currently gearing up for the release of his much-delayed 'Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta'. He also has 'Pattas' and untitled films with Ramkumar, Mari Selvaraj, and Karthik Subbaraj, respectively.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)