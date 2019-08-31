Home Entertainment Tamil

Ajay Devgn in talks to play the antagonist in Ajith’s next

Amidst all speculations, it has now come to light that Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has been approached to play the principal antagonist in the film, opposite Ajith.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn

By Express News Service

With Nerkonda Paarvai - the first collaboration between actor Ajith, director H Vinoth, and producer Boney Kapoor - running to packed houses, updates about their next have started doing the rounds. While earlier reports suggested Ajith would play a cop in the film, it has now come to light that Thala 60 will be an action entertainer with Ajith playing a bike racer.

Amidst all these speculations, it has now come to light that Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has been approached to play the principal antagonist in the film, opposite Ajith.

The actor has apparently been given the bound script and details of his character, recently. An official confirmation will happen, once the actor signs on the dotted line.

Meanwhile, a recent photo of Ajith Kumar clicked with a fan, featuring him in a fit new clean-shaven look, dressed in black attire and sporting black hair, went viral, recently. The actor is said to have shed quite a few kilos to look the part of the racer in the action film.

In a recent interview, the producer Boney Kapoor had also revealed that the film will capitalize on the actor’s passion for racing. Thala 60/ Ak 60 is expected to be shot in locations like Budapest, South Africa, and the Middle East.

