Santhanam to play three roles in his next

Santhanam, who was recently seen in A1, will next be working an untitled project that will have him doing triple roles.

The film, directed by writer-turned-filmmaker Karthik Yogi will be produced by Balloon director KS Sinish’s production company, Soldiers’ Factory, in collaboration with KJR Studios.

The title of the film will be announced on September 5.

“The film will be a sci-fi comedy and have Santhanam play triple action for the first time.

"It will be a mix of an experimental script and a commercial family entertainer with action, sentiment, and romance. You will see a different Santhanam in this film. He will be seen playing the hero, villain, and comedian.and the film will happen across three different timelines,” says Karthik who had previously written dialogues for Maanagaram, worked as an associate director for films such as Sawaari and Balloon and is debuting as a director with the Santhanam starrer.

Interestingly, Santhanam had previously played dual roles in the 2013 Karthi starrer All in All Azhagu Raja.

The yet-to-be-titled film will go on floors from November this year and the makers are planning to release it in April 2020.

The film will have two female leads and announcement on the cast and crew can be expected soon.

