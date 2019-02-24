Home Entertainment Tamil

Sridevi's sari being auctioned a year after her death

To mark a year since Sridevi left, Boney and his daughters - Janhvi and Khushi - held a puja in Chennai earlier this month.

Published: 24th February 2019 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Late actress Sridevi

Late actress Sridevi (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: A handwoven Kota sari, one of Sridevi's favourites, is on auction online ahead of her first death anniversary, which falls on Sunday. The amount will be directed towards a cause.

According to Parisera, a Chennai-based online platform, which specialises in Indian handicrafts and is hosting the auction 'Being Generous, With Sridevi', the Kapoor family has decided to donate the proceeds from the auction to Concern India Foundation, a charitable trust which has programmes for the benefit of women, children, the differently abled, the underprivileged and the elderly and works in the fields of education, health and community development.

The bid started at Rs 40,000 a few days ago, is underway and had reached Rs 130,000.

ALSO READ: Sridevi has been pretty much a very unhappy woman, says Ram Gopal Varma

A tweet from Parisera on February 20 invited bids from the sari.

A description of the Kota sari reads: "It is light, bright and emanates the perfect essence of Sridevi."

Officials at Parisera said they were proud to play a simple yet strong role in the auction of Sridevi's sari, and invited admirers to "bid for a part of the actress's legacy while making a contribution towards the betterment of society".

ALSO READ: Sridevi - A unique star who never turned to politics, despite her stardom

To mark a year since Sridevi left, Boney and his daughters - Janhvi and Khushi - held a puja in Chennai earlier this month.

Sridevi, Bollywood's first female superstar, died aged 54 on February 24, 2018, by way of accidental drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel, leaving the film industry, her family and legions of fans in a state of shock.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sridevi Sridevi sari Sridevi sari auction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp