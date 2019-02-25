Home Entertainment Tamil

Director AL Vijay’s Jayalalithaa biopic titled 'Thalaivi'

Mine will be an honest biopic which will portray Jayalalithaa madam’s complete journey, says director AL Vijay.

Published: 25th February 2019 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Jayalalithaa

Former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | EPS)

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

We had previously reported that a few biopics on the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa are in the works and that one of them is by director AL Vijay. The makers have announced the film’s title as 'Thalaivi' yesterday, on the eve of the actor-politician’s 71st birth anniversary. 

Speaking about the film, AL Vijay, who had previously also helmed a film titled 'Thalaiva', says, “The film will go on floors from April and the cast is yet to be decided. I’m aware of the responsibilities in doing such a biopic and I’m going to give my best. My entire team has been researching for this film for a year now.” 

VIEW HERE | Jayalalithaa 71st birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the late Tamil Nadu CM

When asked about the biopics of other directors on Jayalalithaa, AL Vijay says, “We had announced the film nine months before and that’s when we got to know about the other films. She is a National leader, so many can come up with their perspectives. I wish them the best too. Mine will be an honest biopic which will portray Jayalalithaa madam’s complete journey. She was an inspirational woman in a male-dominated world. How she overcame all the odds to become a legendary leader is what we will concentrate on.”

'Thalaivi', which will be a Tamil, Telugu and Hindi trilingual, has Vijayendra Prasad of 'Baahubali'-fame on board for the scripting process. The makers have also received a NOC from Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepak, who has supposedly deemed 'Thalaivi' as the official biopic of the politician.

READ COLUMN | Aayirathil Oruval: One in a thousand women, Jaya achieved greatness against tremendous odds

Vijay’s frequent collaborators, GV Prakash and Nirav Shah, will handle music and cinematography respectively for the biopic which is produced by Vibri Media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
J Jayalalithaa Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp