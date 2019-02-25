Director AL Vijay’s Jayalalithaa biopic titled 'Thalaivi'

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that a few biopics on the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa are in the works and that one of them is by director AL Vijay. The makers have announced the film’s title as 'Thalaivi' yesterday, on the eve of the actor-politician’s 71st birth anniversary.

Speaking about the film, AL Vijay, who had previously also helmed a film titled 'Thalaiva', says, “The film will go on floors from April and the cast is yet to be decided. I’m aware of the responsibilities in doing such a biopic and I’m going to give my best. My entire team has been researching for this film for a year now.”

VIEW HERE | Jayalalithaa 71st birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the late Tamil Nadu CM

When asked about the biopics of other directors on Jayalalithaa, AL Vijay says, “We had announced the film nine months before and that’s when we got to know about the other films. She is a National leader, so many can come up with their perspectives. I wish them the best too. Mine will be an honest biopic which will portray Jayalalithaa madam’s complete journey. She was an inspirational woman in a male-dominated world. How she overcame all the odds to become a legendary leader is what we will concentrate on.”

'Thalaivi', which will be a Tamil, Telugu and Hindi trilingual, has Vijayendra Prasad of 'Baahubali'-fame on board for the scripting process. The makers have also received a NOC from Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepak, who has supposedly deemed 'Thalaivi' as the official biopic of the politician.

READ COLUMN | Aayirathil Oruval: One in a thousand women, Jaya achieved greatness against tremendous odds

Vijay’s frequent collaborators, GV Prakash and Nirav Shah, will handle music and cinematography respectively for the biopic which is produced by Vibri Media.