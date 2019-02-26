Home Entertainment Tamil

Arun Vijay to don the khaki once again in 'Thadam'

Arun Vijay, who is gearing up for the release of Thadam this Friday, has signed a new project in which will feature him as a cop once again, after 2017’s Kuttram 23.

Published: 26th February 2019

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Arun Vijay, who is gearing up for the release of 'Thadam' this Friday, has signed a new project in which will feature him as a cop once again, after 2017’s Kuttram 23. The yet-to-be-titled film will be helmed by debutant director Gopi, who has earlier assisted director Kannan.

Arun Vijay tells us, “It’s an interesting script and I’m thrilled to play a cop once again. Just like Kuttram 23, this will also be a subtle story. I liked the way the screenplay has been done. It’s a thriller, and before you ask, no, I’m not going around looking for scripts in that genre. It just happens (laughs). The rest of the cast and crew is yet to be finalised. If things go per plan, the film will go on floors next month.”

The actor also has Agni Siragugal, Saaho and Boxer in various stages of development.

